Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) VP Sells $1,499,993.84 in Stock

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,921.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $44.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 203.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $57.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,934,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,040,000 after buying an additional 106,581 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,544,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,508,000 after buying an additional 200,606 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,319,000 after buying an additional 190,576 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 884,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after buying an additional 516,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Columbus McKinnon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

