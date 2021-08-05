CommerceBlock Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,043.00 (CBT)

CommerceBlock (CURRENCY:CBT) traded 47.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 5th. One CommerceBlock coin can currently be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CommerceBlock has traded up 124.2% against the US dollar. CommerceBlock has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $3,043.00 worth of CommerceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CommerceBlock

CommerceBlock (CRYPTO:CBT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. CommerceBlock’s total supply is 174,866,686 coins. CommerceBlock’s official Twitter account is @commerceblock . CommerceBlock’s official message board is blog.commerceblock.com . The Reddit community for CommerceBlock is /r/CommerceBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CommerceBlock’s official website is www.commerceblock.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CommerceBlock token was an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that powered the CommerceBlock platform. The platform will provide a combination of trust minimal trade, decentralised contract execution and on-chain derivatives allowing anyone to build and use financial products and services historically reserved for commercial banking customers. On September 2020, CommerceBlock announced the decision to migrate its CommerceBlock Token (CBT) from an ERC20 to an ERC1404 security token. This will result in the current CBT tokens exchanged for a new security token which will represent shares in CommerceBlock Holding Limited (CBH), a UK incorporated company which owns 100% of CommerceBlock Limited. CommerceBlock has retained Crowd For Angels(UK) Limited, an FCA regulated crowdfunding platform to facilitate the token swap, who has partnered alongside CommerceBlock on many projects, will be managing the token swap. “

CommerceBlock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CommerceBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CommerceBlock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CommerceBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

