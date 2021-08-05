Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will announce sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.90 billion and the highest is $2.07 billion. Commercial Metals posted sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year sales of $6.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $7.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813,741 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,904,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,086,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,365 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,407,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $24,093,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,086. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Earnings History and Estimates for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

