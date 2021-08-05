Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 24.97%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 399,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,317. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $13.61. The firm has a market cap of $304.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.27.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVGI. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Vehicle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

