CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.41. The company had a trading volume of 15,176,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.92. CommScope has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.84.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

