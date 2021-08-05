Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires New Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 93.6% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 491.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000.

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $288.98 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $216.85 and a twelve month high of $290.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.55.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

