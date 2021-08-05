Comparing Fusion Acquisition (NYSE:FUSE) & Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Fusion Acquisition (NYSE:FUSE) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fusion Acquisition and Synchrony Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Acquisition N/A N/A -$39.27 million N/A N/A Synchrony Financial $16.07 billion 1.71 $1.39 billion $2.60 18.57

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fusion Acquisition and Synchrony Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Synchrony Financial 0 1 10 0 2.91

Synchrony Financial has a consensus target price of $54.27, suggesting a potential upside of 12.37%. Given Synchrony Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Synchrony Financial is more favorable than Fusion Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Fusion Acquisition and Synchrony Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Acquisition N/A -68.38% -0.97% Synchrony Financial 21.76% 27.59% 3.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.5% of Fusion Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats Fusion Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fusion Acquisition Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans. In addition, it provides promotional financing to consumers for health, veterinary and personal care procedures, and services and products, such as dental, vision, audiology, and cosmetic; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through various channels, such as digital and print. Synchrony Financial was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

