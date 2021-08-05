Comparing MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) and Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) and Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get MyMD Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MyMD Pharmaceuticals and Aspira Women’s Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MyMD Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Aspira Women’s Health 0 1 5 0 2.83

Aspira Women’s Health has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 157.58%. Given Aspira Women’s Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aspira Women’s Health is more favorable than MyMD Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MyMD Pharmaceuticals and Aspira Women’s Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyMD Pharmaceuticals $1.58 million 110.41 -$17.58 million N/A N/A Aspira Women’s Health $4.65 million 105.93 -$17.91 million ($0.18) -24.44

MyMD Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aspira Women’s Health.

Profitability

This table compares MyMD Pharmaceuticals and Aspira Women’s Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyMD Pharmaceuticals N/A -38.60% -34.99% Aspira Women’s Health -408.34% -95.96% -69.22%

Risk and Volatility

MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspira Women’s Health has a beta of 3.09, meaning that its stock price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aspira Women’s Health beats MyMD Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug products in the targeting of aging and age-related diseases; autoimmune diseases; and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. It commercializes MYMD-1, a novel therapeutic to impact conditions related to immunometabolic dysregulation; and SUPERA-1R, a synthetic cannabidiol that offers bioavailability and potency than botanicals. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy. The company also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer. In addition, it owns and operates ASPiRA LABS, a lab that specializes in applying biomarker-based technologies to address critical needs in the management of gynecologic cancers and disease. Further, the company is developing diagnostic algorithms; and a high-risk screening algorithm for patients who are genetically predisposed to ovarian cancer. It has entered into a collaborative research agreement with Baylor Genetics to co-develop a novel ovarian cancer early-detection test; and an agreement with Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Brigham and Women's Hospital, and Medical University Lodz to evaluate the microRNA technology in combination with Aspira technologies for the development of an early detection test for ovarian cancer. The company has a strategic alliance with Quest Diagnostics, Incorporated. It serves physician office and hospital laboratories, as well as physicians. The company was formerly known as Vermillion, Inc. and changed its name to Aspira Women's Health Inc. in June 2020. Aspira Women's Health Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for MyMD Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MyMD Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.