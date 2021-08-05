Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th.

NYSE CODI opened at $25.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -194.23 and a beta of 1.82. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at $105,000. 36.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Diversified (CODI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.