Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth $105,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth $799,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth $303,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,607,000 after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified stock opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.82. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CODI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.