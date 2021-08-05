Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $31.50, but opened at $34.28. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Computer Programs and Systems shares last traded at $35.02, with a volume of 732 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Computer Programs and Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,037.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $133,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,209.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,316 shares of company stock valued at $886,606. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $496.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.50.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

