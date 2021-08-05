Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Issues Earnings Results

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.10%. Comstock Resources updated its Q2 guidance to $0.22 EPS.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.20. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $6.95.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.73.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

