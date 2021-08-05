Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 40.00%.

NASDAQ CFMS traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,684. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $272.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.30. Conformis has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.77.

In other news, insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of Conformis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $25,118.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 387,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,382.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 54,552 shares of Conformis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $41,459.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,151,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,626 shares of company stock worth $120,747. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conformis stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) by 657.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 25,418 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Conformis were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conformis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

