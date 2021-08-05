Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 40.00%.
NASDAQ CFMS traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,684. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $272.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.30. Conformis has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.77.
In other news, insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of Conformis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $25,118.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 387,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,382.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 54,552 shares of Conformis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $41,459.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,151,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,626 shares of company stock worth $120,747. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conformis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.
Conformis Company Profile
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.
