Connect Coin (XCON) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 5th. Connect Coin has a total market cap of $12,778.08 and approximately $3.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Connect Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Connect Coin has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00046616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00102361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.04 or 0.00141602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,901.66 or 0.99784562 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.62 or 0.00826096 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Connect Coin Profile

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,996,796 coins. The official website for Connect Coin is connectingcoin.io . Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Connect Coin Coin Trading

