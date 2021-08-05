ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on COP. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, July 2nd. boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.19.

Shares of COP opened at $54.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.62.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936,808 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258,117 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 536.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,071,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

