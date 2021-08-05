ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Position Raised by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,253 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.19.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COP stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.32. The company had a trading volume of 166,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,471,802. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.