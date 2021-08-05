CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Announces Earnings Results

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.33%.

NYSE CEIX traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $20.37. 314,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,012. The company has a market cap of $701.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.44 and a beta of 2.77. CONSOL Energy has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $260,339.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

