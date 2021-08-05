Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Receives Outperform Rating from CIBC

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at CIBC in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2,000.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.66% from the company’s current price.

CSU has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,850.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,900.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,100.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1,946.75.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

TSE CSU traded up C$8.72 on Thursday, hitting C$2,033.75. 20,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1,867.82. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of C$1,366.66 and a 52 week high of C$2,056.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.15.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$20.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$12.72 by C$7.77. The company had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.43 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 52.4199947 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,777.00, for a total value of C$1,777,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,370 shares in the company, valued at C$27,312,490.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.