Contrasting Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) & MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Augmedix alerts:

78.0% of MercadoLibre shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of MercadoLibre shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Augmedix and MercadoLibre, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augmedix 0 0 1 0 3.00 MercadoLibre 0 2 15 0 2.88

Augmedix presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.93%. MercadoLibre has a consensus price target of $1,848.24, indicating a potential upside of 17.72%. Given Augmedix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Augmedix is more favorable than MercadoLibre.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Augmedix and MercadoLibre’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augmedix $16.48 million 8.10 -$15.60 million N/A N/A MercadoLibre $3.97 billion 19.70 -$710,000.00 ($0.08) -19,625.00

MercadoLibre has higher revenue and earnings than Augmedix.

Profitability

This table compares Augmedix and MercadoLibre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augmedix N/A -3,261.14% -118.21% MercadoLibre -0.29% 2.75% 0.62%

Summary

MercadoLibre beats Augmedix on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits. Its clients include health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc. engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions. The company was founded by Marcos Eduardo Galperin on October 15, 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.