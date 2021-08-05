Contrasting Azul (NYSE:AZUL) & Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) and Azul (NYSE:AZUL) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and Azul’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Country Airlines N/A N/A N/A Azul -130.47% N/A -31.26%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sun Country Airlines and Azul, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Country Airlines 0 1 5 0 2.83 Azul 2 3 4 0 2.22

Sun Country Airlines presently has a consensus target price of $42.79, suggesting a potential upside of 33.68%. Azul has a consensus target price of $32.40, suggesting a potential upside of 49.10%. Given Azul’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Azul is more favorable than Sun Country Airlines.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.4% of Sun Country Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Azul shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and Azul’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Country Airlines $401.49 million 4.56 -$3.90 million N/A N/A Azul $1.12 billion 8.12 -$2.10 billion ($7.83) -2.78

Sun Country Airlines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Azul.

Summary

Sun Country Airlines beats Azul on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft. The company was formerly known as SCA Acquisition Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. in January 2020. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Azul

Azul S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities. Azul S.A. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

