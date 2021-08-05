Contrasting PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) & Regis (NYSE:RGS)

PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) and Regis (NYSE:RGS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get PhoneX alerts:

This table compares PhoneX and Regis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhoneX $67.72 million 0.61 -$4.67 million N/A N/A Regis $669.73 million 0.40 -$171.36 million ($0.60) -12.62

PhoneX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Regis.

Profitability

This table compares PhoneX and Regis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhoneX N/A N/A N/A Regis -40.56% -142.80% -9.72%

Risk & Volatility

PhoneX has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regis has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PhoneX and Regis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PhoneX 0 0 0 0 N/A Regis 0 1 2 0 2.67

Regis has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.29%. Given Regis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Regis is more favorable than PhoneX.

Summary

PhoneX beats Regis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PhoneX Company Profile

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. engages in the management of online platform for the wholesale exchange of used smartphones. It operates Proprietary Trading Model, through which it purchases devices utilizing its own balance sheet; and Platform Partnership Model, through which it enables suppliers to integrate directly into its online platform via licensing agreements. The company was founded by Douglas Feirstein, Christian Croft, and Daniel Brauser on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products. The company also offers OpenSalon Pro, a cloud-based salon management and point of commerce solution; Supercuts mobile application (app) for check-in and booking services; and Cost Cutters mobile app and website for appointment booking services. It operates its salons primarily under the SmartStyle, Supercuts, Cost Cutters, Roosters, and First Choice Haircutters names. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 6,923 salons, such as 5,209 franchised salons, 1,632 company-owned salons, and 82 non-controlling ownership salons. It also operates accredited cosmetology schools. Regis Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for PhoneX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhoneX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.