ConvaTec Group’s (CNVVY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ConvaTec Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of ConvaTec Group to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

Shares of CNVVY stock opened at $12.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $14.71.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.