Cormark Trims Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Target Price to C$15.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

LUN has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.30 to C$12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.41.

Shares of LUN opened at C$11.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.69. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$6.68 and a 12 month high of C$16.07. The firm has a market cap of C$8.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.13%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Director Donald Kinloch Charter acquired 15,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$195,018.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$746,580.91. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 12,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.60, for a total transaction of C$188,354.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 475,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,941,570.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

