Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 1.20%.

NYSE CNR traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,939,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,806. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Several analysts have commented on CNR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone Building Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

