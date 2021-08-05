Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.50

Cornerstone FS Plc (LON:CSFS) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 27.50 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 27 ($0.35), with a volume of 10990 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.50 ($0.39).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 37.55.

Cornerstone FS Company Profile (LON:CSFS)

Cornerstone FS Plc provides cloud based international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services with focus on removing the complexity of international payments for its customers. It operates FXPress proprietary, multi- currency, customer account general ledger system with integrated payment and settlement capability, online client portal, and back office customer service portal.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone FS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone FS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.