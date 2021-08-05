Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

BATS JPST opened at $50.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.73.

