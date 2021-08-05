Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Invests $217,000 in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 2,341.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Yum! Brands by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Yum! Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 753,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,767,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,062,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $611,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $2,441,661.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,159 shares of company stock worth $5,129,025 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of YUM opened at $133.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.50. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.08 and a 12-month high of $134.15. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.15.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.