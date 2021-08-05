Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $82.35 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $83.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

