Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Holdings Trimmed by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Corning by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 97,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,484,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 91,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 51,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,240.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 9,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $452,118.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,389 shares in the company, valued at $386,313.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,229 shares of company stock worth $179,767 and sold 157,457 shares worth $6,990,610. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

NYSE GLW opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.29. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

