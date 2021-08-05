Corning (NYSE:GLW) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.540-$0.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion.

NYSE GLW traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,787,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,555,566. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. Corning has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.13.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,399 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.89 per share, with a total value of $60,003.11. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,229 shares of company stock valued at $179,767 and have sold 157,457 shares valued at $6,990,610. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

