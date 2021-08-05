Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.540-$0.560 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.240-$2.280 EPS.
NYSE:OFC opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.88. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $30.51.
Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.25.
In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $52,959.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,088.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,866 shares of company stock worth $511,098. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Corporate Office Properties Trust
Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.
Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)
Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.