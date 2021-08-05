Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.540-$0.560 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.240-$2.280 EPS.

NYSE:OFC opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.88. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.25.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $52,959.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,088.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,866 shares of company stock worth $511,098. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

