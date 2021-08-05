Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $28.98, but opened at $28.00. Corsair Gaming shares last traded at $26.38, with a volume of 62,898 shares traded.

The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.16 million. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRSR. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corsair Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other Corsair Gaming news, EVP Bertrand Chevalier sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $4,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,773 shares in the company, valued at $8,781,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $238,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,548,411 shares of company stock valued at $290,440,790 over the last 90 days. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Corsair Gaming by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,698,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,822,000 after acquiring an additional 241,086 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 41.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,789,000 after purchasing an additional 121,852 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 33.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 250,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 63,295 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 61.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 166,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 62,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 20,200.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 163,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.68.

About Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

