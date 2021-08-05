Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Hits New 1-Year High at $67.51

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.51 and last traded at $67.16, with a volume of 3094 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cortexyme presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.39.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts expect that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $30,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Detke sold 40,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,187,697.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,430. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 16,089 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 261.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 20,813 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 14,594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 1,197.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 149,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the fourth quarter valued at $910,000. 62.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

