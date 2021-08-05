Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.86

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.86 and last traded at C$5.75, with a volume of 231121 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CJR.B shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Corus Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$7.84.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 6.46.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.