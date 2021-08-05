CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Hits New 1-Year High at $156.33

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $156.33 and last traded at $156.33, with a volume of 139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $153.96.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.71. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.99.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 25.47%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in CorVel by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in CorVel by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in CorVel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in CorVel by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CorVel by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.
CorVel Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRVL)
CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
