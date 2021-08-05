Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Holdings Decreased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,680 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.51% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVLG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter valued at $18,414,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 257.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 751,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,461,000 after purchasing an additional 540,757 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 1,347.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 209,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 195,321 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,163,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $20.42 on Thursday. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.28. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 0.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVLG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Covenant Logistics Group Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.