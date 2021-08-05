Cowen Cuts Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target to $100.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. cut their price target on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.73.

NYSE:AYX opened at $68.51 on Wednesday. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $66.66 and a 52 week high of $181.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.09.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. Equities analysts expect that Alteryx will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $28,937.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $587,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,867. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Alteryx by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

