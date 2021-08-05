CPChain Price Reaches $0.0054 on Major Exchanges (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last seven days, CPChain has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $114,672.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.82 or 0.00400388 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003054 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00014599 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $457.20 or 0.01117447 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000245 BTC.

About CPChain

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

