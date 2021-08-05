Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €86.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €84.08 ($98.92).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

ETR HEI opened at €75.20 ($88.47) on Monday. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €47.35 ($55.71) and a 1-year high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €74.03.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.