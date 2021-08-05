Credit Suisse Group Cuts Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $69.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on XOM. raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $56.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $240.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,671 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,848 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 803.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,559 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,698 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $992,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,503 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

