Credit Suisse Group Increases Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Price Target to GBX 630

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 630 ($8.23) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RTO. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 415 ($5.42) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 601.17 ($7.85).

Shares of LON:RTO opened at GBX 570.20 ($7.45) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £10.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.32. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 578.60 ($7.56). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,446.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

