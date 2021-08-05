Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Credit Suisse Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $9.89 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.26.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.41. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.63%. Research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CS. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 365.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

