Credit Suisse Group Trims Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Target Price to $256.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $268.00 to $256.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $231.89.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $204.52 on Monday. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.68%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $878,514,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after buying an additional 1,451,470 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,039,000 after buying an additional 665,237 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $122,802,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1,045.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,997,000 after acquiring an additional 436,928 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

