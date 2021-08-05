Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:SLVO) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:SLVO) shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.87. 548,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 873,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12.

