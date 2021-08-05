CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Acquired by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 19,704 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in CRH by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter worth about $37,270,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter worth about $953,000. 4.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRH shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, upgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.39.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $50.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.01. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.69.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

