Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRTO traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,355. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.17. Criteo has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRTO. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $2,049,683.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

