Criteo Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,378 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,873% compared to the typical daily volume of 80 put options.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $2,049,683.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Criteo by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Criteo by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Criteo by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $39.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.17. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.12. Criteo has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.75 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRTO shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.04.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

