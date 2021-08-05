Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CYRX. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $62.92 on Tuesday. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $84.97. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.01.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $2,701,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,417 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,360.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $278,975.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 796,760 shares of company stock valued at $47,611,256 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 1,907.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

