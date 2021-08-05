Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,293 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.12% of Zogenix worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZGNX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,546,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,917,000. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,540,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,712,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,955,000 after acquiring an additional 697,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,050,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,502,000 after acquiring an additional 613,357 shares during the last quarter.

ZGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James set a $17.67 price target on Zogenix in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

ZGNX opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.43. The company has a market cap of $902.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.38. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.73.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. The business’s revenue was up 995.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $285,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at $645,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

