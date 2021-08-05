Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,624 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 63,538 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $55,565,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,186,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,447,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $536,000. 15.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

PLTR stock opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of $41.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.37.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $13,194,075.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,084,525.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,725,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,581,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,048,309 shares of company stock valued at $186,054,334 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

